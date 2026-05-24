Ahead of Bakrid, police warn gau rakshaks against taking law into hands

Hyderabad: With just four days for Bakrid (May 28), the Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police, B Sumathi, warned gau rakshaks of strict action against vigilantism or attempts to spread a communal hate-filled atmosphere. The warning was issued during a meeting held with Muslim and Hindu communities on Saturday, May 23, to discuss security arrangements ahead of the festival.

Sumathi appealed to the two communities to cooperate with the police and celebrate the festival peacefully. “Sensitive areas are being continuously monitored through CCTV cameras to prevent untoward incidents during Bakrid. Legal action will be initiated against those spreading fake news through social media,” she said.

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Warning to gau rakshaks

Addressing the gau rakshaks, the Commissioner said no individual or group should apprehend vehicles transporting cattle, nor conduct forceful inspections or assault people on suspicion. “Inform the local police immediately if you notice any suspicious activity and let the law take its course,” she said.

Guidelines for Bakrid celebration

The Malkajgiri police urged people to conduct sacrifices only in government-authorised areas and maintain cleanliness during the festival.

Residents should not dump animal waste in public places and cooperate with sanitation workers for proper disposal and hygiene management.