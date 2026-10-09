Ahead of CJP stir, Lal Hit Janata Party protests in Delhi

New Delhi: A day before the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is to mount a massive agitation at Jantar Mantar, people aligning with a new outfit gathered in central Delhi on Friday, October 9, to denounce the alleged assault on police and abusive words used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at protests.

The demonstrators gathered at Janpath at the call of the ‘Lal Hit Janata Party’, an outfit apparently named after a popular insect-control brand in a satirical counter to the CJP.

“Even if someone abuses an outsider, we tend to stop them. The prime minister is part of our own family, and using such language against him is unacceptable. Abusing our heroes, jawans and Delhi Police personnel must stop, and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Ayan Bhatnagar, who represented the outfit, said.

The protesters said the current wave of protests is the wrong way to seek a change in the system.

The CJP has announced a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who faces allegations of tampering with voter lists under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

The outfit and several student groups have alleged that Kumar presided over the deletion of lakhs of voters’ names across the country under the SIR.

The CJP protest comes on the heels of three consecutive days of demonstrations by INDIA bloc leaders against Kumar and a near shutdown of central Delhi with heavy police deployment, metro gate closures, and barricading at key stretches.

‘Upholding the Constitution’

The Lal Hit Janata Party said its protest was aimed at upholding the Constitution, the rule of law and the dignity of democratic institutions.

In a statement, the outfit alleged that the CJP’s conduct undermined the dignity of constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and the executive.

Bhatnagar said the outfit would continue to oppose what it considers objectionable activities through democratic and lawful means.

The outfit called upon young citizens, particularly members of Gen Z, to participate in democratic processes and resolve disagreements through peaceful protests, factual communication, public awareness and legal channels.

The party said its motto is “Nation First, Respect for the Constitution, Democracy as Our Identity.”

According to the statement, its guiding principle is “Strong in Opposition, Peaceful in Action, Committed to the Nation.”

Protesters were taken into police custody and detained in a police bus. They were still in custody at the time the press release was issued, the statement said.