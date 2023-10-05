Ahead of ICC matches in Hyderabad, cops issue dos, donts

Published: 5th October 2023 2:24 pm IST
Rajiv Gandhi Cricket stadium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 to be played between Pakistan and Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, city police have issued do’s and dont’s for the match’s audience.

According to a press release, spectators are not allowed to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, match box, lighters, sharp metals or plastic objects, binoculars, coins, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and outside eatables.

A total of 360 CCTV cameras have been installed at various points including checkpoints and parking places.

The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs were pressed into action ensuring the complete safety of spectators and players.

Check posts were set up at all the entry points of the stadium to carry out anti-sabotage checks and frisking of persons.

Additional bandobast arrangements have been arranged in and around the stadium.

Vigilance teams are deployed to control vendors frauds who are prohibited outside the stadium

Adequate sign boards are erected for viewers to reach the stadium easily.

Viewers are not allowed to park any vehicles on either side of the main road – Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart, Ramanthapur.

Seven ambulances are provided for immediate medical care.

