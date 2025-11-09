Ahead of Jubilee Hills by poll, Congress accuses BRS of misinformation campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin on Sunday appealed to the voters of Jubilee Hills constituency to remain cautious and vigilant during the silent period ahead of the by-election scheduled for November 11.

He said that while physical campaigning has officially ended at 5 pm on Sunday, there are no legal restrictions on social media, making it a likely ground for the spread of false information and propaganda. “The BRS may misuse social media platforms during this time to circulate fake news, doctored videos, and AI-generated visuals to mislead voters. I urge every citizen to verify information before sharing it and to stay alert against such deliberate attempts to manipulate public opinion,” Nizamuddin said.

He alleged that the BRS leadership, instead of speaking about its record of ten years in power and nearly two years in opposition, had resorted to a digital misinformation campaign throughout the Jubilee Hills election period. “Rather than highlighting their achievements, they have chosen to attack Congress with baseless allegations, fake audio-visuals, and fabricated stories. This shows the level of frustration within the BRS as they sense their defeat,” he said.

According to Nizamuddin, the BRS deployed teams to create and circulate AI-generated images, edited speeches, and manipulated video clips portraying Congress leaders in a negative light. “These malicious efforts intensified in the final days of the campaign. Their goal was not to convince the people of their work, but to confuse the electorate,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that the people of Jubilee Hills would once again uphold truth and transparency by electing the Congress candidate with a decisive majority.