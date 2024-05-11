Ahead of LS polls, Cyberabad CP prohibits assembly of over five persons

Updated: 11th May 2024 9:42 am IST
Hyderabad police impose restrictions from May 11 to 13 for polling
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, has issued a directive prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons in the Commissionerate areas starting from this evening.

During this period, there will be a complete ban on unlawful assemblies and the holding of public meetings. The directive will remain in effect from 6:00 pm on May 11 to 6:00 pm on May 14 within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The public is hereby notified that individuals found violating these orders will be subject to prosecution under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Telangana is preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13.

