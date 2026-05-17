Ahead of May 20 pharmacy bandh, TTCDA seeks Owaisi’s support

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TTCDA) announced all pharmacies across Telangana will be closed on May 20, a delegation met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking his support.

TTCDA, an affiliate of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), represents over 12.40 lakh medical traders and distributors across the state. In a statement released the previous day, the organisation highlighted the failure of both state and cental governments to address various critical issues affecting the pharmaceutical trade and public health.

The situation has now reached an alarming stage, threatening the livelihood of more than 12.40 lakh chemists and nearly 4 to 5 crore dependents, they said.

Also Read Pharmacies in Telangana to close on May 20

In a representation submitted to the Hyderabad MP, they demanded the withdrawal of Notification GSR 817(E) dated August 28, 2018, related to e-pharmacy operations, and Notification GSR 220(E) dated March 26, 2020, issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, these notifications were meant only till the COVID-19 pandemic. But they continue to exist even today, leading to the misuse of drug sales under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules

They urged Asaduddin Owaisi to take their demand at the state and central levels and support fair trade practices.