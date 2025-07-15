Ahead of Monsoon session, Kharge meets Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said the opposition wants a productive session.

The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 21.

In this image posted by @kharge via X on July 15, 2025, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting, ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

“The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from July 21st. For that to happen a number of strategic, political, foreign policy and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed,” Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.

“Today, I called on the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and had a fruitful conversation,” the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said while sharing pictures of his meeting with Dhankhar.