Ahead of Parliament session, govt convenes all-party meet on Sunday

An all-party meeting is convened by the government ahead of sessions to inform the opposition of its legislative agenda as well as to discuss issues which parties want to debate in Parliament.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th November 2024 10:04 am IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning “in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament.”

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

