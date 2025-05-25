Ahead of rainy season, GHMC intensifies mosquito fogging

Hyderabad: With the rainy season fast approaching, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ramped up fogging operations across the city to curb mosquito breeding and prevent vector-borne diseases.

To combat mosquito infestation effectively, large-scale fogging drives were launched across multiple circle divisions, with particular attention to vulnerable localities.

Fogging was carried out in Khairatabad zone, Saroor Nagar circle, Serilingampally zone, and Musaram Bagh divisions. Entomology officers, along with GHMC staff, took part in the intensified drive, deploying both VMF and PMF machines to ensure thorough coverage.

With the rainy season setting in, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan has urged Hyderabad citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes and ensure there is no stagnant water, which could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. He also appealed to Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) to stay vigilant during this monsoon period and actively support mosquito control measures in their respective colonies.

GHMC gears up for rainy season in Hyderabad

Earlier, civic and health departments in Hyderabad were stepping up their preparedness to stop urban flooding and mosquito-borne illnesses. On May 16, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi spearheaded simultaneous initiatives to sort out monsoon preparedness and dengue control in the city.

A convergence meeting with other departments will be organised shortly to rationalise monsoon operations. Karnan also mentioned that 70 percent of street light complaint issues have been addressed, and procurement of related equipment has commenced after the completion of the ESL agreement on May 1.

Hyderabad Traffic CP Joyal expressed fears about waterlogged roads and disruptions during the rainy season. He demanded that damaged roads be removed forthwith instead of leaving them, and sought pre-emptive trimming of trees along busy areas.

