Ahead of Ramzan, Hyderabad’s haleem sellers in dilemma over bird flu fears

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, haleem sellers in Hyderabad are in a dilemma over setting up their businesses due to fears of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, and people avoiding chicken.

During the month of Ramzan, which will commence in nearly a fortnight, chicken haleem is highly sought after due to its low price and taste.

Chicken haleem has strong patronage from lower-middle-class and working-class families. The price of a plate of chicken haleem is roughly around Rs. 50, while the mutton variety costs Rs. 200 and above.

With the bird flu alert and people avoiding chicken, hoteliers and caterers are in a dilemma.

“Fearing losses, many hoteliers have not yet made a final decision on selling chicken haleem. The bird flu scare is expected to last throughout Ramzan,” said Moize Khan, who usually sells chicken haleem at Mallepally.

In the city, 500 to 600 chicken haleem outlets open during Ramzan, providing direct employment to 2,500 people and business to a few thousand traders.

The investment is low, and sales are high. “Everyone cannot afford the mutton variety of haleem as it is priced high. So many families prefer the chicken variety over another alternative, beef haleem, which is also not accepted by some communities,” said Syed Rizwan, a caterer.

Hoteliers are considering avoiding the business this year due to financial concerns and are searching for alternative seasonal businesses.

Many are thinking of shifting to ready-made apparel, footwear, textiles, and handloom businesses during the Ramzan month.

Weddings drop chicken from menus

Meanwhile, amid fears of bird flu gripping Telangana, chicken has started disappearing from wedding menus in Hyderabad.

People are suddenly changing their wedding menus even if the cost is increasing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Hafeez, a caterer based in Hyderabad, said that people are shifting their preferences due to the fear of bird flu.

“Earlier, there was a huge demand for chicken. Now, they are opting for mutton and seafood,” he added.

The trend is also reflected in the prices and sales in the city.

