Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, BJP seeks Jana Sena’s support

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making every effort to secure the maximum number of seats in the state. With this goal in mind, the saffron party has sought the support of the Jana Sena Party, as both parties share friendly relations in Andhra Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Union Minister and BJP Telangana state president, G. Kishan Reddy, and Rajya Sabha MP Lakshman met with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. During the meeting, they requested Pawan to support the BJP in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The development comes in the wake of Jana Sena’s decision to contest in the Telangana Assembly elections. The party’s Telangana unit has already released the list of candidates who will compete in 32 assembly seats.

In light of these recent developments, if the BJP and Jana Sena jointly enter the electoral fray, changes may occur in the constituencies already announced by the Jana Sena party.

Political temperature rises in Telangana

Political tensions have risen in Telangana with the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly polls. In Telangana, the BJP is striving to come to power, while the BRS aims to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress is making significant efforts to return to power in the state.

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25. In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.