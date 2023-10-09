Schedule for Assembly polls in Telangana, 4 other states announced

ECI declared that the last date for the nomination of candidates for Telangana polls is November 10, 2023.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th October 2023 1:43 pm IST
Telangana Assembly poll schedule
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in Telangana and four other states.

Announcing the schedule, the ECI declared that the last date for the nomination of candidates for the elections is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls:

EventsDates
Date of poll notificationNovember 3, 2023
Last date of nominationsNovember 10, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsNovember 13, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesNovember 15, 2023
PollNovember 30, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023
Assembly poll schedule in Rajasthan, MP and others

The Assembly polls in four states will be held in a single phase whereas, the elections in Chattisgarh will be conducted in two polls. However, the counting of votes of five states will be done on December 3, 2023.

EventsDates
Date of poll notificationOctober 30, 2023
Last date of nominationsNovember 6, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsNovember 7, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesNovember 9, 2023
PollNovember 23, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023
Rajasthan Assembly poll schedule
EventsDates
Date of poll notificationOctober 21, 2023
Last date of nominationsOctober 30, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsOctober 31, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesNovember 2, 2023
PollNovember 17, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023
Madhya Pradesh Assembly poll schedule
EventsDates
Date of poll notificationOctober 13, 2023
Last date of nominationsOctober 20, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsOctober 21, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesOctober 23, 2023
PollNovember 7, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023
Mizoram Assembly poll schedule
EventsDates (Phase I)Dates (Phase II)
Date of poll notificationOctober 13, 2023October 21, 2023
Last date of nominationsOctober 20, 2023October 30, 2023
Date for scrutiny of nominationsOctober 21, 2023October 31, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of candidaturesOctober 23, 2023November 2, 2023
PollNovember 7, 2023November 17, 2023
CountingDecember 3, 2023December 3, 2023
Date before which election shall be completedDecember 5, 2023December 5, 2023
Chattisgarh Assembly poll schedule

Political temperature expected to rise in Telangana

With the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly polls, the political temperature in the state is expected to rise further. In Telangana, the BJP is striving to come to power, while the BRS aims to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress is making significant efforts to return to power in the state.

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25. In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
