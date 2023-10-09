Schedule for Assembly polls in Telangana, 4 other states announced

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in Telangana and four other states.
Telangana Assembly poll schedule
Announcing the schedule, the ECI declared that the last date for the nomination of candidates for the elections is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.
Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls:
|Events
|Dates
|Date of poll notification
|November 3, 2023
|Last date of nominations
|November 10, 2023
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|November 13, 2023
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|November 15, 2023
|Poll
|November 30, 2023
|Counting
|December 3, 2023
|Date before which election shall be completed
|December 5, 2023
Assembly poll schedule in Rajasthan, MP and others
The Assembly polls in four states will be held in a single phase whereas, the elections in Chattisgarh will be conducted in two polls. However, the counting of votes of five states will be done on December 3, 2023.
|Events
|Dates
|Date of poll notification
|October 30, 2023
|Last date of nominations
|November 6, 2023
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|November 7, 2023
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|November 9, 2023
|Poll
|November 23, 2023
|Counting
|December 3, 2023
|Date before which election shall be completed
|December 5, 2023
|Events
|Dates
|Date of poll notification
|October 21, 2023
|Last date of nominations
|October 30, 2023
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|October 31, 2023
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|November 2, 2023
|Poll
|November 17, 2023
|Counting
|December 3, 2023
|Date before which election shall be completed
|December 5, 2023
|Events
|Dates
|Date of poll notification
|October 13, 2023
|Last date of nominations
|October 20, 2023
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|October 21, 2023
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|October 23, 2023
|Poll
|November 7, 2023
|Counting
|December 3, 2023
|Date before which election shall be completed
|December 5, 2023
|Events
|Dates (Phase I)
|Dates (Phase II)
|Date of poll notification
|October 13, 2023
|October 21, 2023
|Last date of nominations
|October 20, 2023
|October 30, 2023
|Date for scrutiny of nominations
|October 21, 2023
|October 31, 2023
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|October 23, 2023
|November 2, 2023
|Poll
|November 7, 2023
|November 17, 2023
|Counting
|December 3, 2023
|December 3, 2023
|Date before which election shall be completed
|December 5, 2023
|December 5, 2023
Political temperature expected to rise in Telangana
With the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly polls, the political temperature in the state is expected to rise further. In Telangana, the BJP is striving to come to power, while the BRS aims to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress is making significant efforts to return to power in the state.
In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25. In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.
It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.