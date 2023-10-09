Schedule for Assembly polls in Telangana, 4 other states announced

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the Assembly polls in Telangana and four other states.

Telangana Assembly poll schedule

Announcing the schedule, the ECI declared that the last date for the nomination of candidates for the elections is November 10, 2023. The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

Following are the important dates for the Telangana Assembly polls:

Events Dates Date of poll notification November 3, 2023 Last date of nominations November 10, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations November 13, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 15, 2023 Poll November 30, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 Telangana Assembly poll schedule

Assembly poll schedule in Rajasthan, MP and others

The Assembly polls in four states will be held in a single phase whereas, the elections in Chattisgarh will be conducted in two polls. However, the counting of votes of five states will be done on December 3, 2023.

Events Dates Date of poll notification October 30, 2023 Last date of nominations November 6, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations November 7, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 9, 2023 Poll November 23, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 Rajasthan Assembly poll schedule

Events Dates Date of poll notification October 21, 2023 Last date of nominations October 30, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations October 31, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures November 2, 2023 Poll November 17, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly poll schedule

Events Dates Date of poll notification October 13, 2023 Last date of nominations October 20, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations October 21, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures October 23, 2023 Poll November 7, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 Mizoram Assembly poll schedule

Events Dates (Phase I) Dates (Phase II) Date of poll notification October 13, 2023 October 21, 2023 Last date of nominations October 20, 2023 October 30, 2023 Date for scrutiny of nominations October 21, 2023 October 31, 2023 Last date for withdrawal of candidatures October 23, 2023 November 2, 2023 Poll November 7, 2023 November 17, 2023 Counting December 3, 2023 December 3, 2023 Date before which election shall be completed December 5, 2023 December 5, 2023 Chattisgarh Assembly poll schedule

Political temperature expected to rise in Telangana

With the announcement of the schedule for the Telangana Assembly polls, the political temperature in the state is expected to rise further. In Telangana, the BJP is striving to come to power, while the BRS aims to retain power for a third consecutive term. On the other hand, the Congress is making significant efforts to return to power in the state.

Also Read Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi hints at rejig in ticket allotment for Telangana Assembly polls

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25. In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM managed to win seven seats. Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The saffron party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

It remains to be seen whether KCR will be able to become the first leader in South India to serve as the chief minister for a third consecutive term.