Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi hints at reshuffle of MLAs for Telangana Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently hinted at reshuffling some of the party’s MLAs for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.

During a recent public meeting held in Hyderabad, he stated, “No final decision has been made regarding who will contest the polls this time. Even sitting MLAs are uncertain about receiving a ticket.”

He further remarked, “Honestly, everyone is a deserving candidate. However, a decision must be made, and it will be.”

I am uncertain about contesting LS poll, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi also added, “I am also unsure whether I will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.”

This hint comes as media reports suggest that former Hyderabad Mayor Majid Hussain and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Nooruddin Owaisi, are likely to secure AIMIM tickets in the next assembly polls.

It remains unclear whether AIMIM will replace its current MLAs to accommodate new ticket aspirants or if the party will contest in more than seven seats in Hyderabad.

Current AIMIM MLAs in Hyderabad

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won seven seats in the last assembly polls in Telangana. These AIMIM MLAs represent Malakpet, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Yakutpura, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, and Karwan constituencies.

Assembly constituency MLA Malakpet Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala Bahadurpura Mohd Moazam Khan Nampally Jaffar Hussain Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri Charminar Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

The upcoming Telangana Assembly polls are expected to take place in December 2023. Recently, BRS announced 115 candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and BJP are making efforts to form the next government in Telangana, presenting themselves as alternatives to BRS.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which supports BRS, is likely to announce its candidates soon. It remains uncertain whether the party will contest in the same seven seats or attempt to expand its presence in the state.

The fate of the current AIMIM MLAs in securing party tickets remains to be seen, as some of them may need to step aside for other candidates.