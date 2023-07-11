Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, check your name in voters’ list

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, individuals are urged to verify their names in the online voters’ list as simply possessing a voter ID card is not sufficient to be eligible to vote.

Individuals become eligible to vote only if their names appear on the voters’ list. If one’s name is missing from the list, they can register online.

Additionally, voters have the option to make corrections to their details in the existing voters’ list. This facility is especially helpful for those who have relocated and moved out of the assembly constituency mentioned in the voters’ list.

Steps to search names in voters’ list

To search for names in the voters’ list ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on ‘Search your name in the voter list.’ Fill in your basic details, including name, date of birth, and assembly constituency. After submitting the details, the voter’s information will appear if it is available in the electoral roll.

Telangana Assembly polls

Telangana Assembly polls for 119 constituency seats are scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government after securing victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

Despite the BJP’s efforts to form a government, they could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.