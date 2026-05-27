AHINDA groups warn Congress against removing Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Even as speculation intensifies over the possible resignation of Siddaramaiah on May 28, the Congress leadership is now facing resistance from AHINDA(minorities, OBC and Dalits) organisations and backward class groups, who have warned the party high command of serious political consequences if the Chief Minister is removed from office.

With reports of a leadership change dominating Karnataka politics, supporters of Siddaramaiah have openly begun expressing their disappointment on social media and public platforms. Many party workers and AHINDA supporters have questioned the move to replace the Chief Minister when nearly two years of the government’s term still remain.

Also Read How Congress high command convinced Siddaramaiah to step down as Karnataka CM

The Karnataka State Federation of Backwards Communities and other AHINDA organisations have strongly objected to the reported leadership change and warned the Congress high command against forcing Siddaramaiah to resign. Leaders of the federation stated that the Congress government came to power largely because of the support of AHINDA communities — minorities, backward classes and Dalits — and removing Siddaramaiah would hurt the party politically across the state.

AHINDA President Ramachandrappa said the organisation has not yet met the Chief Minister, but reports about the high command seeking his resignation have deeply upset the community. “If the reports are true, the Congress party will lose the support of nearly 70 per cent of the communities that stood firmly behind it. We will demonstrate our strength in the coming days,” he warned.

He further stated that replacing a senior leader like Siddaramaiah without any corruption charges or major allegations would be unacceptable to backward class organisations. “We cannot remain silent if a leader like Siddaramaiah is removed without any valid reason. We are preparing for protests and may launch an agitation from tomorrow itself,” he said.

The warning has been seen as a direct message to the Congress high command amid ongoing discussions about a possible transition of power to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Reacting to speculation about DK Shivakumar becoming the next Chief Minister, Ramachandrappa said the Congress government was voted to power mainly because of AHINDA communities and therefore the Chief Minister should also belong to those sections. He also urged Congress MLAs from backward and minority communities to stand united in support of leaders representing their communities.

Also Read Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah may resign in one or two days

Meanwhile, political circles in Karnataka remain abuzz with reports that Siddaramaiah may step down within the next two days, possibly on Thursday, to pave the way for a leadership change in the state. Reports also suggest that the Chief Minister has sought time from the Governor and may formally submit his resignation after holding a breakfast meeting with ministers and close aides at his official residence.

Sources indicate that the Congress high command has reportedly offered Siddaramaiah a national-level organisational role and a Rajya Sabha berth as part of the transition discussions, though it is said that the veteran leader has not immediately agreed to the proposal.