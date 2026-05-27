How Congress high command convinced Siddaramaiah to step down as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: The intense political drama surrounding the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post has finally reached a decisive stage, with strong indications emerging that Siddaramaiah has agreed to step down following sustained pressure and negotiations by the Congress high command in New Delhi.

Highly placed party sources told Siasat.com that the Congress leadership spent several hours convincing Siddaramaiah to honour the internal power-sharing understanding reached during the formation of the government in 2023. The breakthrough reportedly came after a series of marathon meetings held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters involving senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

Sources said Siddaramaiah had travelled to Delhi fully prepared to resist any move aimed at removing him from the Chief Minister’s post. He is believed to have worked out a political strategy in advance and intended to strongly defend his continuation citing governance stability and the support base he commands among backward classes, minorities and Dalits under the AHINDA political framework.

AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru (minorities), Hindulidavaru (backward classes) and Dalitaru (Dalits).

Rahul reminded Siddaramaiah of 2023 power sharing agreement

However, before meeting Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi reportedly held detailed consultations with Kharge and Venugopal regarding the commitments made during the 2023 power-sharing negotiations. During the one-on-one meeting with the Chief Minister, Rahul Gandhi is said to have firmly reminded him that the party leadership expected all leaders to respect earlier assurances given to the high command.

Congress sources claim Rahul Gandhi told Siddaramaiah that the party had always treated him with dignity and respect during both his tenures as Chief Minister and would continue to do so in the future as well. He reportedly urged Siddaramaiah to cooperate with the leadership transition in the interest of party unity and long-term political strategy ahead of upcoming elections.

Though Siddaramaiah reportedly argued that his leadership remained crucial to retain the AHINDA vote base in Karnataka, the high command is believed to have assured him that social and political balance within the party would be maintained even after the transition.

Sources further revealed to Saisat.com that the Congress leadership discussed a possible Rajya Sabha role for Siddaramaiah at the national level. In addition, his son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah is also said to have been assured a significant role in the new political arrangement, including the possibility of a Deputy Chief Minister post.

Following the Delhi discussions, Siddaramaiah reportedly informed close aides and ministers that he would not go against Rahul Gandhi’s wishes and had decided to step down gracefully. Senior Congress observers are now expected to arrive in Bengaluru to oversee the transition process and finalise the selection of the next Chief Minister.