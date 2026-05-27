‘God has answered our prayers’: Iqbal Hussain hints at Shivakumar becoming CM

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Wednesday, May 27, made a strong statement hinting at a possible leadership change in Karnataka, saying that “God has fulfilled the wishes of the people of the state” regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar becoming the next Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Iqbal Hussain said the time had finally arrived for party leaders and workers to speak openly about the leadership issue after maintaining discipline for months as directed by the Congress high command.

“By the grace of God, the right time has come. The people of the entire state wanted our leader to get this opportunity, and God has fulfilled that wish. I offer crores of salutations to God,” he said.

The MLA stated that Congress leaders had earlier instructed party members to remain disciplined and avoid public comments on the leadership matter. “The high command had told us to stay calm and speak only when the time comes. Now that time has arrived,” he added.

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Iqbal Hussain further said senior Congress leaders from Delhi were expected to arrive in Bengaluru soon, after which discussions would be held with party workers and legislators before a final decision is taken.

“There is a limit to everything. The high command has now given an opportunity. Let the leaders come to Bengaluru; I will speak with them. Discussions will be held with party workers and a decision will be made accordingly,” he said.

The Congress MLA also revealed that he had closely monitored political developments in Delhi throughout the night. “I could not sleep last night. I was constantly speaking to those who needed to be spoken to in Delhi and gathering minute-by-minute updates,” he said.

His remarks have intensified speculation over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka Congress, amid ongoing discussions within the party regarding power-sharing arrangements and the future political roadmap in the state.