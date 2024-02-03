‘Ahlan Modi’: Over 60K register to meet Indian PM in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi is scheduled to address the expat community at Zayed Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, February 13.

‘Ahlan Modi’: Over 60K register to meet Indian PM in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi

More than 60,000 people have registered to attend the largest ever Indian community summit, ‘Ahlan Modi’, in honor of the Prime Minister (PM) of India, Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi.



Taking to X, on Saturday, February 3, Ahlan Modi said, “Due to overwhelming response and the highvolume of registrations, we will start sendingconfirmations and passes from 5th February onwards to the email addresses provided duringregistration.”

The event is set to feature performances by over 700 cultural artists, showcasing the diverse range of Indian arts.

BAPS Hindu temple: UAE residents urged to visit from March 1

Over 150 Indian community groups and thousands of blue-collar workers from UAE will participate in an event that aims to promote diversity and unity.

The event showcases the active participation of Indian educational institutions and student associations in promoting youth culture and country advancement, a press release said.

In a statement, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders.”

Those who wish to attend this event can register on Ahlan Modi’s official website. Complimentary transportation will be provided from all seven Emirates to ensure seamless participation.

The event will be held a day before PM Modi’s inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s first traditional Hindu temple. The much-awaited opening of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir will be held on February 14.

