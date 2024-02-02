BAPS Hindu temple: UAE residents urged to visit from March 1

The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple is set to take place on February 14 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd February 2024 1:35 pm IST
Photo: India in UAE/X

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have urged residents to visit the BAPS Hindu mandir (temple) in Abu Dhabi from March 1 with pre-registration.

The temple will be open to the public from February 18.

Inauguration of Abu Dhabi’s Hindu temple milestone for tolerance: UAE envoy

BAPS Hindu Mandir project head Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas has requested UAE residents who haven’t registered to visit after March 1 due to high demand from overseas visitors in February, Khaleej Times reported

However, residents who have already registered will be permitted to enter. The phased opening will be marked by a series of religious and community events, which will only be accessible to those who have pre-registered slots.

Starting March 1, residents are encouraged to register for a temple visit via a dedicated website or the Festival of Harmony app.

Here’s a first glimpse of BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X
Photo: @AbuDhabiMandir/X

