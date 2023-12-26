PM Modi to inaugurate UAE’s 1st traditional Hindu temple in Feb

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) first traditional stone temple in February 2024.

The construction work of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha temple or popularly known as the BAPS Hindu Mandir, began in 2019 after the UAE government allotted land to build a temple in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Mureikha area, in August 2015.

Modi is scheduled to attend an evening dedication ceremony on February 14, following the consecration and blessing of seven deities in morning prayers.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to open to the public on February 18, 2024, The National News reported.

Architectural firm RSP, the lead consultant, designed a project that won an international design competition.

The temple complex features a visitor center, prayer halls, exhibitions, learning and sporting areas, ample parking, thematic gardens, a food court, bookstore, and gift shops.

Thousands of hand-carved stone blocks were prepared in Rajasthan and Gujarat, India, numbered, and shipped for on-site assembly after foundation work.

The temple is expected to accommodate between 8,000 and 10,000 individuals of all faiths. The pink sandstone structure of a spectacular temple is expected to last over 1000 years.

Visitors are greeted by two water streams, symbolizing the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in India.