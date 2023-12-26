PM Modi to inaugurate UAE’s 1st traditional Hindu temple in Feb

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to open to the public on February 18, 2024

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 8:12 pm IST
Indian PM Modi to inaugurate UAE's first traditional Hindu temple in February
The image depicts the outer structure of a Hindu temple, featuring seven spires representing the Emirates. Photo: BAPS Hindu Mandir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) first traditional stone temple in February 2024.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The construction work of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha temple or popularly known as the BAPS Hindu Mandir, began in 2019 after the UAE government allotted land to build a temple in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Mureikha area, in August 2015.

Also Read
Dubai’s 12-hour massive DSF sale kicks off: Up to 90% discounts

Modi is scheduled to attend an evening dedication ceremony on February 14, following the consecration and blessing of seven deities in morning prayers.

MS Education Academy

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to open to the public on February 18, 2024, The National News reported.

Architectural firm RSP, the lead consultant, designed a project that won an international design competition.

The temple complex features a visitor center, prayer halls, exhibitions, learning and sporting areas, ample parking, thematic gardens, a food court, bookstore, and gift shops.

Thousands of hand-carved stone blocks were prepared in Rajasthan and Gujarat, India, numbered, and shipped for on-site assembly after foundation work.

The temple is expected to accommodate between 8,000 and 10,000 individuals of all faiths. The pink sandstone structure of a spectacular temple is expected to last over 1000 years.

Visitors are greeted by two water streams, symbolizing the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in India.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 8:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button