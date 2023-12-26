Dubai’s 12-hour massive DSF sale kicks off: Up to 90% discounts

Dubai: The much-anticipated 12-hour sale across Majid Al Futtaim shopping centres in Dubai kicked off on Tuesday, December 26. As part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), from 10 am to 10 pm, shoppers can enjoy the sale with up to 90 percent discounts on various brands including Al Mukhalat Perfume, CB2, Giordano, Red Tape, THAT, The Red Carpet, and Lego.

As part of the DSF, the sale will apply to a wide range of products such as lifestyle, electronics, apparel, accessories, and home decor.

These malls will offer the DSF sale

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Mirdif

City Centre Deira

City Centre Me‘aisem

City Centre Al Shindagha

My City Centre Al Barsha

Spending over Dirhams 300 (Rs 6,794) automatically enrolls you in a lucky draw, allowing you to win Dirhams 1 million (Rs 2,26,49,256) and become a 12-hour Sale Share Millionaire.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is an annual event taking place until January 14, 2024, featuring entertainment, concerts, shopping deals, and food feasts for both visitors and residents.

The DSF will feature a return to the iconic Bluewaters drone show, fireworks displays, and Etisalat MOTB, a market-hopping event from January 5 to 14, 2024.