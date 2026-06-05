AI, GPS-based attendance made mandatory for Karnataka government staff

Bengaluru : In a major administrative reform aimed at improving transparency and accountability in government offices, the Karnataka government has made Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GPS-based attendance mandatory for all government employees and officials across the state. The new system will replace conventional biometric attendance mechanisms and ensure real-time monitoring of employee presence.

Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh has issued an official order directing all government officers and staff to report to their respective offices by 10 a.m. every working day. The directive has been issued following instructions from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who recently reviewed attendance and governance mechanisms across departments.

According to the order, all government employees, including Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Heads of Departments, district-level officers and staff, will be required to mark their attendance through the government’s “Kartavya App.”

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The state government noted that although employee details have already been integrated into the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and linked with the Kartavya App, many officials and staff members have not been using the platform regularly. To address this issue, the government has decided to enforce mandatory digital attendance monitoring.

Under the new guidelines, employees must complete a “Check-In” through the Kartavya App upon arriving at the office and a “Check-Out” while leaving. The application uses GPS technology to verify the employee’s location, while AI tools will monitor attendance patterns and generate reports automatically.

The e-Governance Department has been instructed to send daily attendance reports at 10 a.m. to departmental heads. These reports will contain district-wise and office-wise attendance data, enabling senior officials to closely monitor punctuality and workforce management.

Officials said the move is expected to strengthen discipline in government offices, improve service delivery and enhance public confidence in administrative functioning.

The Education Department had already introduced a similar app-based attendance system with positive results. Encouraged by its effectiveness, the government has now expanded the technology-driven monitoring mechanism to all departments.

The state administration believes that the AI-enabled attendance system will not only ensure timely office attendance but also support broader efforts to modernize governance through digital technologies and data-driven decision-making.