AI journalism needs ethics and hands on skills: Manisha Verma

Mumbai: In the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), journalism must develop not just technical skills but a responsible and ethical mindset, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation) Manisha Verma said on Tuesday.

She was speaking at the launch of an AI training programme for print and digital media journalists, jointly organised by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

The programme will have sessions on AI in news broadcasting, AI ethics in reporting, natural language processing, fact-checking, and the use of ChatGPT, Grammarly, and Google Translate.

Verma said AI training should be designed according to participants’ experience and proficiency, focusing on hands-on learning.

Several global and Indian media outlets have embraced AI, and journalism in Maharashtra too must adapt to the new technology, she said, adding that technology must always align with the principles of ethical journalism.

Apoorva Palkar, vice chancellor of the Ratan Tata Skill University, described AI as an “artificial brain” that requires responsible human oversight to prevent misinformation and fake news.