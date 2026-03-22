AI must strengthen, not override judiciary: CJI Surya Kant

Bengaluru: CJI Justice Surya Kant has said that AI must be integrated into the judicial system in a manner that strengthens the institution without undermining its core functions.

In his inaugural address at a one-day seminar on “Artificial Intelligence – Prevention and Resolution of Disputes” at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, on Saturday, he said, “AI should assist in handling large volumes of data and records, identifying patterns, and reducing procedural delays”.

However, he said, “It must not encroach upon the core judicial function of delivering judgments,” according to a release.

The Chief Justice cautioned that allowing AI tools to dominate decision-making could compromise transparency and accountability within the justice delivery system.

He stressed that the final stage of adjudication must remain in human hands.

“The final stage of the judicial process, pronouncement of judgments, must remain firmly in human hands,” he said, adding that judges must rely on their reasoning, experience and analytical abilities while delivering verdicts.

Emphasising the role of technology as an enabler, he said AI should function only as a tool.

“AI should function only as a tool or pathway, while the direction must always be determined by human intellect,” he said.

The event was organised in collaboration with the UIA India Chapter, the Bar Association of India and the National Law School of India University.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru raised concerns about the evolving role of AI in the judiciary, questioning whether it would remain an aid to human decision-making or become a substitute that diminishes the role of judges.

He also highlighted both opportunities and risks, noting that AI can enable predictive analysis of disputes and improve efficiency, while AI-supported online dispute resolution platforms can facilitate faster and cost-effective disposal of cases.

Stressing safeguards, he said judicial independence, transparency and legality must remain paramount, and the use of AI must be guided by clearly defined principles.

Bar Association of India President Prashant Kumar said AI has enabled rapid translation of court judgments into local languages, improving accessibility for people in rural areas and aiding lawyers in communicating with clients.