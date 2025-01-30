AI to be used in Indiramma housing scheme for transparency: Minister

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has directed officials to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for selecting beneficiaries and monitoring construction under the Indiramma Housing Scheme to prevent irregularities.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, the Minister highlighted the need for a transparent selection process and instructed officials to use AI to oversee both house construction and government payments to beneficiaries.

He announced that funds will be released in four phases and stressed the importance of ensuring that payments reach beneficiaries on time. On January 26, the government approved 72,000 beneficiaries, and officials were instructed to begin construction immediately.

In the first phase, priority will be given to the poorest, disabled persons, widows, and transgender individuals. Housing Department Secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash, Housing Corporation MD VP Gautham, and other officials attended the meeting.