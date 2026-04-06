AIADMK chief Palaniswami, leaders file nominations on last day for Apr 23 polls

Chennai: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth were among the prominent leaders who filed their nomination papers on Monday, April 6, the last date of filing for the April 23 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran also filed his nomination from the Sattur Assembly segment in Virudhunagar district.

Union Minister L Murugan, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, filed his papers seeking election from the Avanasi (SC) while another BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan submitted her papers from Mylapore Assembly constituency in Chennai.

The AIADMK general secretary, who is a former Chief Minister, filed his papers from his native Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district from where he won five times in the past.

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BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP former state president K Annamalai, submitted her papers from Coimbatore North. She represents Coimbatore South in the outgoing Assembly.

The other prominent personalities who filed their papers today include state Water Resources Minister and senior DMK general secretary Duraimurugan from Katpadi in Vellore district, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth from Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district, Sowmya Anbumani, wife of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, from Dharmapuri, and Leema Rose wife of “lottery baron” Santiago Martin, from Lalgudi in Tiruchirappalli.

A large number of candidates from the BJP and Congress whose names were announced by their respective parties last week too rushed to the offices of the returning officers and filed their papers, the process which had commenced on March 30.

After scrutiny on April 7, and withdrawal, if any, on April 9, the final list of candidates will be announced by the ECI. While polling is scheduled on April 23, the counting of votes will be taken up on May 4.

Film director Seema-led Naam Tamilar Katchi party members have already filed their papers from all the 234 constituencies spread across the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his deputy CM son Udhayanidhi, actor-politician Vijay heading the TVK, Seeman, and several other leaders had filed their papers last week.

Over 3,700 candidates, including independents, have filed their nomination papers so far from 234 seats. The final number will be updated by the ECI later in the day.