AIADMK not to support TVK in govt formation

TVK needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:12 pm IST
TVK leader speaking at Tamil Nadu election rally with supporters, promoting promises of gold and free cyl.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a polling station agents' consultation meeting in the Perambur constituency, in Chennai, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The AIADMK on Wednesday, May 6, said that it will not extend support to Vijay-led TVK in government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The party has not backed the TVK under any circumstances so far, it said.

TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.

Subhan Bakery

Responding to reports in a section of the media that AIADMK MLAs elect favoured a post-poll alliance supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in forming the government, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy said news has been circulating that the AIADMK was backing the TVK.

“This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the instruction of our party general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami),” Munusamy told reporters here, emerging from a meeting with the AIADMK chief.

Besides him, several party members, including the newly elected legislators, called on Palaniswami at his Greenways residence following the declaration of Assembly election result on May 4.

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The party had secured 47 seats in the election held on April 23.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:12 pm IST

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