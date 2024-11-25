AIADMK tells CM Stalin to prevent violence against women

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to take decisive steps to prevent violence against women.

On the International day for the elimination of violence against women, Palaniswami said, “Let us resolve to facilitate a secure environment for women to live without fear.”

In the social media post on ‘X’, the leader of the opposition said he had often highlighted that, under the DMK regime, women “feared” even walking on the road, which showed the pathetic state of “absence of security” for them.

Palaniswami, a former chief minister, urged Stalin to take decisive steps to prevent violence against women by realising that women’s development is the development of society.

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay urged the state government to create a separate portal for complaints of sexual crimes against women and girl children in accordance with the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court’s suggestion.