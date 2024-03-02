AIBA seeks action against Google for spreading ‘false’ info about PM

AIBA alleged that the country is on the verge of a general election and "malicious campaigns to smear the image of any leader" should be stopped in their tracks

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 8:21 pm IST
AIBA seeks action against Google for spreading 'false' info about PM
Google logo

New Delhi: The All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Saturday, March 2, sought stringent penal action against Google for allegedly spreading false information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a representation, Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of AIBA claimed Gemini, the Artificial Intelligence platform of Google put “highly condemnable false information” in the public domain about the Prime Minister.

So, the company committed offences under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 500 (defamation), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), it said.

MS Education Academy

“The company being the creator of the machine cannot be allowed to escape the consequences of the damage caused. The manner in which a machine is to learn facts and interpret them is designed by its programmer,” the letter said.

Also Read
LS polls: BJP’s releases 1st list, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay among candidates

It alleged that the country is on the verge of a general election and “malicious campaigns to smear the image of any leader” should be stopped in their tracks.

“The Prime Minister of India has strived to get India its due place under the sun. But there are people who are not enthused by the rise of the country to prominence and may want to stain its honour by spewing spite. Such acts must be shot down,” the representation said.

“It is therefore urged that the penal laws should be invoked and action may be taken against those guilty of the aforesaid motivated crimes,” it said.

Aggarwala said the lawyers’ body has also written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for invoking penal provisions against Google.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 8:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button