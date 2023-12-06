AIC T-Hub teams up with AIM to unveil spacetech incubation program

Under this initiative, ten spacetech companies will be carefully chosen and provided with comprehensive support.

Published: 6th December 2023
Hyderabad: In a strategic alliance with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the AIC T-Hub Foundation has introduced an innovative spacetech incubation program, aiming to foster innovation and drive the growth of startups in the space technology sector.

Under this initiative, ten spacetech companies will be carefully chosen and provided with comprehensive support, including access to a wide range of resources, grants, venture capitalists, state-of-the-art engineering laboratories, global mentors, industry experts, service providers, and seasoned spacetech entrepreneurs, as detailed in a press release by T-Hub.

The program stands out with the active participation of founders from prominent space companies, emphasizing collaboration and knowledge exchange. T-Hub has already identified six startups set to benefit from this initiative.

Moreover, the program involves strategic partnerships with key entities in the spacetech ecosystem, including space agencies, investment bodies, and corporate companies.

T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao expressed the significance of this spacetech program, stating, “The launch of our spacetech programme marks a significant step towards building a thriving and collaborative environment for startups in this transformative industry.”

