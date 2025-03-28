AIIMS Bibinagar to offer yellow fever vaccination services for Int’l travelers

AIIMS Bibinagar will offer the vaccine at an affordable rate of Rs 300 per dose. Initially, vaccinations at Bibinagar will be available once a week, on Mondays.

AIIMS Bibinagar (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: AIIMS Bibinagar, located in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, is set to establish a specialized center for administering the yellow fever vaccine, a mandatory immunization for travelers heading to certain countries.

Following recent approvals from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the center is expected to become operational within a month.

Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes and can be fatal. Many countries—42 in total—require travelers to present an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis as proof of receiving the yellow fever vaccine.

Without this certificate, travelers may face quarantine measures, which could cost approximately Rs 1 lakh per person. To avoid such inconveniences, vaccination is essential.

As per a report by Eenadu, currently, India has 71 centers offering yellow fever vaccination services. In Hyderabad, the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Narayanaguda provides this vaccine twice a week.

