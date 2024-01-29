AIMIM, BSP ‘talking alliance’ in UP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is reportedly engaged in confidential discussions with the the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) regarding potential seat-sharing arrangements in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to BSP sources, both parties are contemplating a collaboration, focusing specifically on approximately 30 Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

The negotiations are still in the early stages, and if the alliance materialises, it could significantly impact the political landscape, potentially preventing the BSP from aligning with the broad-based opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress.

A Congress leader emphasised, “There is a high likelihood that BSP and AIMIM may join forces to create a third front, strategically diverting opposition votes. Despite the BJP’s ambitious goal of winning all seats in UP, an alliance between BSP and AIMIM could prove instrumental in achieving that target.”

The proposed coalition aims to project a Muslim-Dalit front, intending to draw votes away from the Congress, which traditionally expects significant support from these communities. However, political analysts in Uttar Pradesh suggest that while the third coalition may disrupt the Congress-led alliance, its actual impact remains uncertain until the election results are revealed.

While some Congress leaders express hope that BSP might eventually join the alliance, the prevailing sentiment is that the BSP recognises the political risks of not aligning with either the BJP or Congress. A failure to participate in a significant alliance might lead to a further erosion of its vote bank, positioning it as a minor player in the political arena.

Despite the potential benefits, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leadership is wary of accommodating the BSP. The SP will not be willing to give away its electoral turf and over the BSP’s winnability when it comes to seat sharing. The regional rivalry between the two parties and the reluctance of the SP to concede significant ground significant challenges to a potential collaboration. This further adds up to the likelihood of BSP-AIMIM alliance in Uttar Pradesh.