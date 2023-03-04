‘AIMIM didn’t contest in northeast..’: Owaisi takes dig at Congress

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party for its lack of success in the recently held assembly polls of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The Hyderabad MP questioned the grand old party on who it will blame for its defeat in these polls.

“Like Amethi, AIMIM did not contest elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura as well, on whom will the Congress blame its defeat?” he tweeted.

अमेठी की तरह, नागालैंड, मेघालय और त्रिपुरा में भी AIMIM चुनाव नहीं लड़ी, कांग्रेस अब अपनी इस हार का ठीकरा किसके सर फोड़ेगी? — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 4, 2023

In the most recent round of voting in three northeastern states, the BJP received favourable results in all the three polled states. The party has formed a coalition in Meghalaya with Conrad Sangma after gaining control of Tripura and Nagaland with the aid of allies.

For the second consecutive time, the BJP will form the government with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.

The saffron party had won 12 seats in 2018, and has won 12 out of the 20 seats it contested this time, while the NDPP has won 25 out of the 40 seats it contested.

Together, both parties won 37 seats in the recently held Assembly elections as compared to the 30 seats they secured in 2018.

The BJP alliance will form the government with 51 percent votes, 32.2 per cent of the NDPP and 18.8 per cent of the saffron party.

The ruling BJP won 32 seats in the Tripura assembly, crossing the half-way mark in the 60-member house on its own.

Congress was only able to increase its total of 14 seats by three. The Congress ran candidates in 23 of the 60 seats in Nagaland, but failed to win any of them. In Meghalaya, they only won five of the 60 seats they fought.