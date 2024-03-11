AIMIM to field candidates from 6 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

However details of these six seats have not been revealed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th March 2024 7:13 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ ANI)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said the party has identified six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra to field candidates.

Jaleel, the MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and also the party’s state unit chief, however, did not give details of these six seats.

He also said it would be clear in a day or two from where he would fight the upcoming polls. Earlier, Jaleel had asked the party to nominate him from a seat in Mumbai claiming the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat was a safe bet for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th March 2024 7:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button