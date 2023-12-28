AIMIM legislator urges Jaishankar to evacuate 70 Indians stuck in Sudan

The MLA from Malakpet constituency in Hyderabad wrote that those stuck are from Telangana.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 12:05 am IST
London: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Indian community at a Diwali reception, in London, United Kingdom. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for evacuation of 70 Indians stranded in war-torn Sudan.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a letter to the Union Minister, he drew his attention to the plight of 70 people including women and children stuck in Khartoum city for the last one year.

The MLA from Malakpet constituency in Hyderabad wrote that those stuck are from Telangana.

MS Education Academy

He stated that these people do not have any access whatsoever to travel back to India.

The AIMIM leader said they need support from the Central government to return home.

Balala urged the minister to do the needful on humanitarian grounds.

Along with the letter, the MLA sent the list of stranded people with their passport details and contact numbers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th December 2023 12:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button