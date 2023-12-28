AIMIM legislator urges Jaishankar to evacuate 70 Indians stuck in Sudan

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for evacuation of 70 Indians stranded in war-torn Sudan.

In a letter to the Union Minister, he drew his attention to the plight of 70 people including women and children stuck in Khartoum city for the last one year.

The MLA from Malakpet constituency in Hyderabad wrote that those stuck are from Telangana.

He stated that these people do not have any access whatsoever to travel back to India.

The AIMIM leader said they need support from the Central government to return home.

Requesting for the rescue of Indian nationals in Khartoum @sudan and to travel back to Hyderabad Telangana near about 70 people including Women and children. Hope early action would be taken up. pic.twitter.com/p6HExKxA6z — Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala-MLA (@balala_ahmed) December 28, 2023

Balala urged the minister to do the needful on humanitarian grounds.

Along with the letter, the MLA sent the list of stranded people with their passport details and contact numbers.