AIMIM-MBT workers clash; Police registers 3 cases in south zone

Hyderabad: The south zone police have registered three cases in connection with the AIMIM and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) activists clash that took place on last Sunday.

The police have initiated suo-moto action against the two AIMIM activists for organizing the inauguration of developmental programme flouting the Covid protocols, the Dabeerpura and Rein Bazaar police have issued separate FIRs.

MSRV Prasad, sub-inspector of police rein Bazaar filed a complaint with the station house officer alleging that Waseem an party acivist of MIM party had organized the inauguration of developmental programme in Bada Bazaar, Yakutpura Railway station, while K Ramesh sub-inspector Dabeerpura police station too had filed a complaint alleging that Mohammed Wajihuddin Salman an AIMIM party worker organized developmental programme in Anjuman E Mehdavia at Chanchalguda in which scores of public joined and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi along with other legislators took part . The police alleged that in these programmes the G.O. No 1 of Telangana Government issued restricting the rallies and public gathering amid Omicron surge was flouted. Cases under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and section 51 of disaster management act was registered.

A separate case also booked against the MBT leaders Majeedullah Khan Farhat and Amjedullah Khan Khalid for allegedly threatening AIMIM workers and also flouting the Government orders.

On January 9,tension prevailed in the Chanchalguda area of old city after a group of AIMIM and MBT workers clashed over the fixing of banners in the Malakpet constituency.