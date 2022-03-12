AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan demands govt to rebuilt Charminar bus stop

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA from Charminar, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan on Saturday asked the state government to rebuild the Charminar bus stop, which was demolished in 2018.

Speaking in the ongoing session of the Telangana legislative assembly, he said that the area is burdened by the buses from Shalibanda and Darulshifa. “There are heavy traffic jams on the main road. I request the RDC minister and minister KTR to acquire the Charminar bus depot and develop it in a similar way to the Koti bus stop,” he said.

He mentioned about the Koti bus stop where a parking lot is built above the bus stop to allow for easy passage of buses.

“It is a well-planned program to build the parking lot over the demolished Charminar bus stop. I live in the area and have seen 30 minute-long traffic jams,” he expressed.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in his response said that the decision to remove the bus stand was an effort to reduce pollution in the area since the Charminar became a heritage area.

“If you give us the land, we will definitely restart the buses. The municipal administration minister is also in agreement with what you’ve mentioned,” Kumar said, adding that the municipal administration minister, KT Rama Rao, would get the bus stop built.

Work for the pedestrian corridor to develop Charminar and its surrounding area is in its last phases.