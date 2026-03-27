AIMIM MLA questions Congress over neglect of Hyderabad infra

Hyderabad: AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffer Hussain on Friday strongly criticised the ruling Congress government, alleging that it has neglected the development of Hyderabad, particularly in the Old City.

Speaking on budget allocations, the MLA said that despite the chief minister referring to the Old City as a “Gold City,” there is little evidence of corresponding development on the ground.

He accused the government of failing to allocate sufficient funds for infrastructure and civic works in the area.

On flyover repairs, modernisation

Jaffer Hussain pointed out that several flyovers, including those from Khairatabad, have become outdated and are in urgent need of repair or modernisation.

He also highlighted the poor condition of roads across the city, calling them unsafe and inconvenient for commuters.

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On sanitation

Raising civic concerns, the MLA said overflowing drains and inadequate garbage disposal have become major problems for residents. He stressed that sanitation management is in a poor state and demanded a review of the agency responsible for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

He urged the government to take immediate corrective measures to address these issues and ensure improved infrastructure and living conditions for the people of Hyderabad.