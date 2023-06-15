AIMIM workers gift pair of shoes to former Aurangabad mayor

Aurangabad: AIMIM workers on Thursday tried to gift a new pair of shoes to former Aurangabad mayor Nandkumar Ghodele by way of protest.

The administration earlier this week captured four stray dogs from the Nakshatrawadi area where Ghodele lives and sterilized them. The action was taken after a dog entered the premises of his residence and ran away with a shoe.

AIMIM workers on Thursday tried to hand over a new pair of shoes at the Municipal Corporation office, stating that they wanted to gift it to Ghodele so that the administration can pay attention to the stray dog menace in other areas too.

Officials, however, did not accept the `gift’.

Mohammed Asrar, an AIMIM youth wing leader, said, “The administration deployed its entire team for catching dogs in the former mayor’s residential area. We brought these shoes so that Ghodele will get new shoes and will set the administration free. The administration should look into the stray dog trouble in other areas too.”

Ghodele, in his reaction, said the AIMIM did not have any substantial issue for launching an agitation, and they were free to agitate over anything.

“I did my duty and called the corporation team….I look after the safety of people in my area. I was not given any special treatment,” he said.