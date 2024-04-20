AIMQ hosts Eid Milap event for Indians in Australia

The Association of Indian Muslims of Queensland, Australia, held its third Eid Milap event on April 14th at the Australia International Islamic College Hall in Durack campus. Over three hundred people attended the gathering, which aimed to foster community spirit and celebrate Eid.

During the event, President AIMQ Ali Riyaz highlighted the organization’s efforts over the past two years, including Azaan training, welfare initiatives, social awareness campaigns, and health programs.

Ali Riyaz stressed the importance of unity within the Muslim community and urged solidarity in the face of challenges to peace and democracy. Attendees offered prayers for peace, harmony, and unity both in Australia and globally.

The Association of Indian Muslims, Queensland (AIMQ), recognized and honoured seventeen individuals for their exceptional contributions to social and cultural services, academic achievements, and philanthropic endeavours, including notable contributions to book printing.

Vice President Adnan Rahim, Secretary Ahmed Mohtashimuddin, Adviser Junaid Quadri, and Treasurer Abdul Rawoof were also present, playing active roles in the proceedings.

Imam Abdul Quddus and Anoop Nannuru, President of the Federation of Indian Communities of Queensland (FICQ), along with Secretary Krishnan Menon and Secretary Seema Chauhan, were among the esteemed guests at the event.

A dinner was organized as part of the festivities. Additionally, the event served as a platform to collect donations for humanitarian causes, specifically for Gaza, Palestine.