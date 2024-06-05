Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th June 2024 9:47 am IST
Hyderabad likely to join list of cities with two airports
Representative Image

New Delhi: Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

MS Education Academy

“Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found,” a senior police officer said.

Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 5th June 2024 9:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button