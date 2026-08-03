Air India, Azerbaijan Airlines enter into codeshare partnership

New Delhi: Air India and Azerbaijan Airlines have entered into a codeshare partnership that will provide more travel options for passengers while improving connectivity across both airlines’ networks between India and Azerbaijan.

“Under this codeshare, Air India’s ‘AI’ code will be applied to Azerbaijan Airlines daily flights operating between Delhi and Baku, and Mumbai and Baku. Customers from Delhi, Mumbai and beyond can now travel conveniently to Baku with an Air India ticket, on a flight bearing an Air India flight number, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines,” Air India said in a release on Monday, August 3.

A codeshare partnership allows passengers to travel seamlessly on a single itinerary that combines flights operated by the two airlines.

Currently, Air India has 26 codeshare partnerships and more than 120 interline agreements with various carriers.