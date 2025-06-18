Air India cites operational reasons for Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancellation

Airline stated that cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to decision to cancel the flight.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th June 2025 1:07 pm IST
flight landing at airport
Representational Image

Mumbai: Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to “operational reasons” and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to “operational reasons.”

The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight.

Moreover, the delayed arrival of diverted flights resulted in the operating crew reaching their regulatory flight duty time limits.

So, replacement crew could not be immediately arranged due to the weather-related delays and disruptions, the airline stated.

It said the affected passengers were also provided with hotel accommodation to minimise the inconvenience.

Full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling were also offered to them if they opted, it said.

