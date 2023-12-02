Air India Express announces 15% off on India-UAE flights

Travelers are invited to benefit from this offer and finalize their travel itinerary until Sunday, December 3

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 8:31 pm IST
Air India Express announces 15% off on int'l flights connecting India-UAE
Air India Express

Budget carrier Air India Express has announced a 15 percent discount on all international destinations connecting India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the ocassion of UAE’s 52nd National Day on December 2.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

To avail of the discount, book tickets until Sunday, December 3. People can travel between December 2 to March 31, 2024. It is exclusive for logged-in members.

Also Read
Dubai Police add McLaren Artura to supercar fleet

Here is how to avail discount

  • Click on apply offer
  • Select “Promo Code” tab
  • Enter the Promo Code: “UAE15”, click on arrow. Close the promocode window and proceed.
  • Make the flight search selection and click on arrow button to proceed.

Bookings can be made through the official website or mobile-phone application.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 8:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button