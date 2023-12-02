Air India Express announces 15% off on India-UAE flights

Budget carrier Air India Express has announced a 15 percent discount on all international destinations connecting India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the ocassion of UAE’s 52nd National Day on December 2.

To avail of the discount, book tickets until Sunday, December 3. People can travel between December 2 to March 31, 2024. It is exclusive for logged-in members.

Here is how to avail discount

Click on apply offer

Select “Promo Code” tab

Enter the Promo Code: “UAE15”, click on arrow. Close the promocode window and proceed.

Make the flight search selection and click on arrow button to proceed.

Bookings can be made through the official website or mobile-phone application.