Dubai Police add McLaren Artura to supercar fleet

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Police have added the McLaren Artura to the world-famous fleet of patrol supercars.

The addition to the fleet comes as part of a partnership between Dubai Police and McLaren Dubai on Friday, December 1.

The Artura enhances Dubai Police fleet performance with advanced aerodynamics, ultra-light engineering, and electrified power from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

The plug-in hybrid ultra-light vehicle can generate 680 horsepower when combined with both petrol and electric fuel sources.

It boasts a top speed of 330km/h and a 3.0-second acceleration time, making it one of the fastest supercars on the market.

“The McLaren Artura is an ideal example of the state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional performance in vehicles deployed by Dubai’s Police Officers in their mission to ensure public safety,” Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said.

Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies said: “We are extremely proud to be joining the illustrious Dubai Police fleet with the McLaren Artura, adding the McLaren Artura’s immense performance and class-leading efficiency to bolster the operations of Dubai Police in upholding public security and ensuring road safety.”