Dubai Police add McLaren Artura to supercar fleet

Artura boasts a top speed of 330km/h and a 3.0 second acceleration time, making it one of the fastest supercars on the market.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 2:34 pm IST
Dubai Police add McLaren Artura to supercar fleet
Photo: Dubai Police

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Police have added the McLaren Artura to the world-famous fleet of patrol supercars.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The addition to the fleet comes as part of a partnership between Dubai Police and McLaren Dubai on Friday, December 1.

The Artura enhances Dubai Police fleet performance with advanced aerodynamics, ultra-light engineering, and electrified power from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

MS Education Academy

The plug-in hybrid ultra-light vehicle can generate 680 horsepower when combined with both petrol and electric fuel sources.

Also Read
Dubai launches world’s largest ocean restoration project ‘Dubai Reefs’

It boasts a top speed of 330km/h and a 3.0-second acceleration time, making it one of the fastest supercars on the market.

“The McLaren Artura is an ideal example of the state-of-the-art technologies and exceptional performance in vehicles deployed by Dubai’s Police Officers in their mission to ensure public safety,” Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said.

Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies said: “We are extremely proud to be joining the illustrious Dubai Police fleet with the McLaren Artura, adding the McLaren Artura’s immense performance and class-leading efficiency to bolster the operations of Dubai Police in upholding public security and ensuring road safety.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd December 2023 2:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button