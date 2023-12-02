Dubai launches world’s largest ocean restoration project ‘Dubai Reefs’

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has announced the launch of the world’s largest ocean restoration and ecotourism project called Dubai Reefs.

The project will span 600 square kilometres of the Dubai’s pristine waters, with the design of the coral reefs exceeding 400,000 cubic metres in total volume, with an estimated capacity to capture over seven million tonnes of carbon annually.

The project’s launch coincides with the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

The project, launched in line with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, led by the Department of Economy and Tourism and the Regulatory Committee on Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources in Dubai, in co-operation with Dubai Chambers, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Nakheel.

Today, we launched the Dubai Reef project, one of the world’s largest marine reef developments. Exceeding 400,000 cubic metres in volume and spanning 600 square kilometres of Dubai's waters, the project embodies Dubai’s commitment to preserving the environment and promoting… pic.twitter.com/sSDqII6mh5 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 1, 2023

The project is part of Dubai’s efforts to increase fish stocks, support sustainable fishing and help boost food security, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It will also play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and increasing marine biodiversity.

Dubai Reef project, set to commence in Q1 2024, will be completed within a four-year timeframe, focusing on environmental sustainability and success.

It is set to become a hub of marine life, offering a habitat for a diverse range of marine species, including sponges, oysters, clams, crabs, sea stars, sea urchins and various fish.

The project enhances environmental benefits, creates job opportunities, promotes marine recreational activities, and supports UAE’s food security strategy, while preserving local culture and attracting investors.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized UAE’s core priorities of environmental preservation, wildlife protection, and biodiversity promotion, aligning with the strategic goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

“Dubai Reef project aims to enhance the city’s economic agenda, D33, by developing the green economy and promoting ancillary sector growth, aligning with ESG and UAE NetZero 2050 goals,” said Helal Al Marri, director-general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

He added, “This initiative also emphasises the importance of our rich marine heritage, while further enhancing our city’s strong credentials as a responsible tourism destination and increasing the city’s positive social impact for citizens, residents and tourists alike.”