World record holder rides e-bike from Egypt to Dubai for COP28

Ali Abdo, Egypt’s sustainability ambassador, climate activist and a world record holder, has travelled more than 4,000 kilometers in 59 days on an electric motorcycle to participate in the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Abdo arrived in UAE on November 28, after starting his exceptional journey ‘Ride to COP28’ from the city of Giza in Egypt on October 1.

He passed through seven Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, before concluding his trip in UAE.

Taking to Instagram, Abdo wrote, “We made it to @expocityDubai after 59 days over 5 countries #theridetocop28.

His goal was to raise awareness about climate change with his ride. Over the course of the journey, Abdo visited many universities, schools, sports clubs—all kinds of places where he could interact with youth and spread the word about environmental challenges and the importance of climate action.

As part of the final leg of his “Ride to COP28” initiative, UAE’s Terra Tech company challenges Abdonto traverse all seven emirates on Terra’s electric bike without a single recharge.

The aim of this initiative was to highlight Terra’s sustainable transportation solutions, in particular the battery swapping concept, and its potential benefits for last-mile delivery companies and environmentally conscious communities in the lead-up to COP28.

Abdo started his journey in Abu Dhabi on November 25 using Terra’s electric motorbike and battery-swapping technology, reaching Expo City Dubai before COP28 began without a single recharge.

Abdo, the first Arab to enter the Guinness Book of World Records on an electric bicycle, holds six world records, including the longest distance in 24 hours.

His ultimate goal is to inspire and empower individuals and organizations to take action towards a sustainable future by connecting them with sustainable initiatives and fostering collaboration.