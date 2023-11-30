Watch: French ‘spiderman’ climbs Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi: French climbers, Alain Robert, known as the “French Spiderman”, and Alexis Landot climbed an 828-meter-high (2,716.5 feet) Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

This climb was part of Mashreq’s ‘Climb2Change’ global initiative, which aims to raise awareness and funds for various causes.

The duo climbed the Burj Khalifa on Wednesday, November 29, adhering to safety regulations and navigating strong winds, extreme heat, and physical challenges.

Robert and Landot successfully reached the summit after a long journey, a feat celebrated by a crowd of spectators.

Taking to Instagram, 61-year-old Robert shared pictures from the climb and captioned them saying, “It’s been 12 years since I climbed the Burj Khalifa in Dubai remains the highest building in the world today. However this time I did it on a much bigger purpose as it was in the spirit of Climb2Change a brilliant initiative by Mashreq to inspire global climate action ahead of COP28.”

“Climate change is real and I wanted to make a difference although i’m 61 years ” young” ! along with my friend, the young climber @alexis.landot as we believe that no matter which generation you belong too, everyone can make a difference. Just follow your inspiration and start your own Climb2Change,” he added.

Climbing with his childhood inspiration – Robert, a 22-year-old Landot, felt a sense of honor.

“I don’t know what to say. It still feels unreal but we did it ! The tallest skyscraper in the world,” Landot wrote in a post on Instagram.

He continued, “In 2011, @alainrobertofficial climbed the Burj Khalifa for the first time. I was 11 years old at the time and I had been inspired by him for already some years, but his ascent of the tallest skyscraper in the world turned him into a superhero in my eyes. I remember reading about him in the newspaper as a kid and he was on the front page for climbing the Burj Khalifa. I can proudly say that 12 years later, we shared an ascent of the tallest skyscraper in the world and reached the top after hours of climbing.”

Expressing his gratitude to the organizers, Landot said: “I feel very grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to @xdubai and the team of rope investors for making it possible, and thanks to @mashreq for sponsoring this climb as part of their climb2change- initiative.”

Robert, is a renowned urban climber with a record of ascending over 120 buildings globally including Eiffel Tower and Sydney Opera House.

Landot, is the only one globally to go “free solo,” excluding ropes and security. He has previously climbed the skyscrapers of La Defense and Montparnasse Tower.