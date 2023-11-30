Abu Dhabi announces new railway services

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is all set to establish a new railway service from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s capital city to Al Dhannah region.

An agreement to this was signed on Wednesday, November 29, between Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).

“The UAE’s railway network is a key contributor to the UAE’s strategic visions across various sectors,” said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs at the Presidential Court and chairman of Etihad Rail, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“An integrated rail network is an essential aspect of infrastructure within major cities and countries across the globe, and Etihad Rail is playing a similarly significant role in the UAE’s sustainable development.”

ذياب بن محمد بن زايد يشهد توقيع شراكة استراتيجية بين "الاتحاد للقطارات" و"أدنوك". الشراكة تسهم في دعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة في دولة الإمارات، وتعزِّز تطوير الشبكة الوطنية للسكك الحديدية من خلال الربط بين مدينتي أبوظبي والظنة. pic.twitter.com/Tpl7icaopd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) November 29, 2023

Sheikh Theyab added that the collaboration underscores a commitment to the rail industry, showcasing the vision of Etihad Rail to provide world-class passenger experiences.

“This partnership with Etihad Rail underscores ADNOC’s commitment to supporting sustainable transportation solutions and infrastructure development projects in the UAE,” Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, said.

“It also highlights ADNOC’s drive to explore opportunities to strengthen partnerships and implement solutions and technologies that accelerate efforts to reduce emissions, as we work towards our Net Zero by 2045 target.”

The agreement will facilitate knowledge sharing between the two companies and explore the possibility of launching dedicated railway services between Abu Dhabi and Al Dhannah in the Al Dhafra region.