UAE leaders pardon over 3,400 prisoners ahead of 52nd National Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders on Wednesday, November 29, pardoned more than 3,400 prisoners ahead of the 52nd National Day.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,018 prisoners ahead of the celebrations.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 1,249 prisoners of different nationalities.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 475 prisoners from the punitive and correctional institution.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has ordered the release of 143 prisoners.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has granted pardons to 113 prisoners.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, ordered the release of 442 prisoners.

محمد بن راشد يأمر بالإفراج عن 1249 من نزلاء المؤسسات الإصلاحية والعقابية بدبي، وذلك بمناسبة عيد الاتحاد الثاني والخمسين. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 29, 2023

حاكم رأس الخيمة يأمر بالإفراج عن 442 من نزلاء المؤسسة الإصلاحية والعقابية بمناسبة #عيد_الاتحاد_الـ52#وام https://t.co/M7Zo5U7N8h pic.twitter.com/MheUGUdubb — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) November 29, 2023

The prisoners who were pardoned were chosen based on their good conduct and behavior, and they fulfilled all the conditions of pardon.

This humanitarian initiative aims to offer released prisoners a chance to start a fresh life and reintegrate into their families and communities.

It is common practice for the leaders of the UAE to pardon prisoners during important occasions such as Ramzan and Eid Al Fitr.

About UAE National Day

The UAE’s Union Day, or National Day, is observed annually on December 2 to commemorate its formation in 1971. This year will be observed on Saturday.

Expo City Dubai is set to host the official National Day ceremony, which will showcase the country’s sustainability story.

On November 30, Commemoration Day is observed to honor those who lost their lives while serving the country.